CUET 2025: NTA to conduct PG admission entrance exams in March, registration closes soon- details here

CUET 2025 registrations: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct a common university entrance exam for PG courses in March 2025. According to the official schedule, the CUET 2025 exam for PG courses will be held from March 13 to March 31, 2025 for admission to various master degree programs like MA, MSc, MPH, MTech, MCom, MCA and other professional degree courses like MBA, BEd, LLB, LLM and MEd courses.

Registration closes soon

Candidates seeking admission to different postgraduate courses can submit their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in before February 1. No candidate will be entertained after the closure of the application window.

The testing agency will open the correction window on February 3 and will close on February 5, 2025. During this period, the candidates will have the opportunity to correct the incorrect details earlier filled in the application form.

CUET PG 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website of CUET PG, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Navigate the CUET PG 2025 registration link

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay fee, and submit

Take a printout of the CUET PG 2025 application form for future reference

CUET PG 2025: Exam Fee

For two test papers (General) - Rs 1400/-

For one test paper (General) - Rs 700/-

For two test papers (OBC-NCL/GenEWS) - Rs 1,200/-

For one test papers (OBC-NCL/GenEWS) - Rs 600/-

Per test paper for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates and for PwBD category candidates - Rs 1,000/-

For two papers and each paper for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates and PwBD category candidates- Rs 600/-

Payment mode: banking/debit/credit card/UPI/Wallet.GST and other taxes

When will CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip, admit card be out?

The testing agency will release the city intimation slip in the first week of March. CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip will contain the details of the exam city. After the release of the city slip, the apex agency will release the admit cards four days before the actual date of the exam. It is expected that the exam authority will release the exam city, and admit cards in phases. Candidates will be from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in four days before their exam. Candidates are advised to go through the official brochure for more details.