CTET July 2024 provisional answer key to be released soon on ctet.nic.in; details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET answer key 2024. All those who appeared in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can download provisional answer keys through the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET July 2024 exam will take place on July 7 at various exam centres across 136 cities nationwide. The exam will be conducted in conducted in two shifts: Paper 1, and Paper 2. The first shift for paper 2 was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second shift for paper 1 was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

CBSE CTET July 2024 Provisional Answer keys are expected to be released in the third week of July. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the answer keys. Candidates will be able to download CTET July 2024 answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CTET Answer Key 2024?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET 2024 answer key'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to credentials

CTET 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

Download the CTET 2024 answer key for future reference

What's next?

After the release of the CTET 2024 answer keys, the candidates will have an opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys, if any. The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,000/- per question the objection is raised as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. A panel of subject matter experts will review the provisional answer keys and the decision of the subject experts on the challenges will be considered final. No further communication will be entertained. Based on the CUET July 2024 final answer keys, the results will be out on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The dates for challenges will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.