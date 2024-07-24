CTET July 2024: CBSE releases Central Teacher Eligibility Test provisional answer key; raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : CTET CTET July 2024 answer key released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) provisional answer keys. All those who appeared in the CTET 2024 exam can download provisional answer keys by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted on July 7 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer keys and evaluate their marks. In case of any discrepancies in the CTET provisional answer keys, candidates can challenge the answer keys in the stipulated time through the online web portal.

CTET July 2024 answer key objection fee

The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the answers with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in cases they are not satisfied with any of the answers. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium(viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

Results after final answer key

The Board’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. The Board will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. In case the challenge on answer keys is accepted by the subject experts, the amount will be refunded to the concerned candidate after the declaration of the result.

How to download CBSE CTET July 2024 answer keys?