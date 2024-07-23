CTET July 2024 answer keys soon: When and where to download? know details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CTET July 2024 answer keys soon

CTET 2024 answer keys soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July) 2024. Once released, all those who appeared in the CTET July 2024 exam can download the provisional answer keys, question papers, and candidate's responses from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2024 Exam was conducted on July 7 at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Paper 2 exam was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. It is anticipated that the board will soon release the CTET 2024 answer keys, following previous trends. The exam took place on January 21 during the January session, and the provisional answer keys were made available on February 7.

How to download CTET July 2024 answer keys?

Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET July 2024 answer keys'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide details on the login page

CTET July 2024 answer keys will appear on screen

Download and save CTET July 2024 answer keys for future reference

What after answer keys?

After the release of CTET July 2024 answer keys, the candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key on payment of a fee of Rs. 1,000 per question. The fee will be non-refundable and challenges will not be accepted without the payment of the fee. No candidate will be communicated about the acceptance or non acceptance of their challenges. This facility will be available for a specified time-limit. The challenged answer keys will be reviewed by a panel of experts. After that, the final answer keys will be released. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.