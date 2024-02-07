CTET January 2024 Answer Key and OMR answer sheet OUT at ctet.nic.in, raise objections, if any

Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     


CTET January 2024 Answer Key and OMR answer sheet have been released on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in CTET January 2024 exam can download the provisional answer key using their roll number, date of birth on the login page. Check direct link and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2024 17:54 IST
CTET January 2024 Answer Key and OMR answer sheet is available on ctet.nic.in.

CTET January 2024 OMR answer sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 exam today, February 7, 2024. All those who appeared in the CTET 2024 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, ctet.nic.in. 

CTET January 2024 exam was conducted on January 21, 2024, at various exam centres. The answer keys along with OMR answer sheets have been uploaded on the official web portal. Candidates can download the CTET January 2024 answer key and OMR answer sheet by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download CTET January 2024 OMR answer sheet?

  • Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'View OMR, Submit Key Challenge: CTET Jan-2024' under the candidate activity tab
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the roll number, date of birth and click on the 'login' button
  •  CTET Jan-2024 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download CTET Jan-2024 answer key and save it for future reference

CTET Jan-2024 answer key direct download link

Objection Dates

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer keys can do so through the link available on the website, ctet.nic.in. The facility to challenge the answer keys will be available till February 10, 2024, at 11.59. The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000 per question through a debit/credit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable. 

The received representations will be reviewed by the subject experts. The board will refund the application fee if any mistake is noticed by the subject matter experts. The refund will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of the board on challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. 

