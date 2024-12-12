CTET December 2024 Admit Card out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET December 2024 Admit Card out

CTET December 2024 Exam Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) admit card for the December session exam. All those who applied for the CTET 2024 December exam can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the CTET December 2024 admit card is available at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2024 December exam will take place on December 14 at various exam centres. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

How to download CTET 2024 December admit card?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'CTET 2024 December admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and click on 'submit'

CTET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download CTET admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

CTET 2024 December: Details on admit card

Candidates can check the following details on their CBSE CTET admit card 2024. In case of any error, they can immediately reach out to the concerned official exam authority for rectification.

Candidate's name

Roll number

Photograph

Signature

Exam date

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Instructions

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) is held twice annually. The CTET Paper 1 is an eligibility test for candidates who want to apply for the teachers’ post of Class 1 to 5. The CTET Paper 2 is the eligibility test for persons who want to apply for the teachers’ post of Class 1 to 8. Candidates who want to be a teacher for both positions will appear in both papers.