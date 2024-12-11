CTET December 2024 admit card likely to be released in two days, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET December 2024 admit card soon

CTET December 2024 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit cards for the December session. Candidates who registered themselves for the CTET 2024 exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

When will CTET 2024 December admit card be out?

According to the reports, CTET December 2024 admit card is expected to be released two days before the exam. However, there is no official announcement from the board on the release of CTET 2024 admit card. Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of CTET for latest updates.

In order to download CTET 2024 admit card, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as application number, and password. The admit card will contain the details of the exam centre of the candidate along with the exam date, timings, and exam day instructions.

When will CTET 2024 December exam be conducted?

According to the schedule, the CTET 2024 December exam will be conducted on December 14. The central board may hold the exam on December 15 too in case of a large number of candidates in a particular city. The CTET 2024 exam comprises paper 1 and paper 2 and will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will take place from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

CTET 2024 December exam: Details mentioned on admit card

Once the admit card is out, the candidate will be able to check the following details on the CTET 2024 admit card. In case of any error, they can reach out to the concerned exam authority for rectification.