CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: When and where to download

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result will be soon released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, once released.

As per the media reports, the CSIR UGC NET 2024 results are expected to be released this week. However, there is no official confirmation from the exam authorities. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

This year, the entrance exam was conducted on July 25, 26, and 27 at various exam centres across the country. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 27, the exam was conducted on the first shift only. As per the information shared by the testing agency, the exam was conducted at 348 centres in 187 cities and for 2,25,335 candidates.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 provisional answer keys were released on August 9. The candidates were allowed to send their feedback on payment of Rs. 200 per objection by August 11. Now, the subject matter specialists will verify the objections and if found correct, the final answer keys will be released. Based on the final answer keys, the results will be released. The link to the results will also be shared on indiatvnews.com, once out. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scorecards.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 results?