CSEET July 2024: Registration opens at icsi.edu.in, check how to apply, documents, guidelines, exam date, more

CSEET July 2024 registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2024. Interested individuals can submit applications online at the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu. The last date for submission of application form is June 15. The CSEET July session exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 6.
To apply for the above exam, the candidate should have passed or appearing in the senior secondary exam or equivalent. Those who have passed ICSI/final passed ICAI/final passed ICMAI/Graduates having a minimum of 50 percent marks/post-graduation are eligible to take direct admission in the CS programme. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for the upcoming entrance exam.
How to register for CSEET July 2024 exam?
- Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu
- Click on the 'latest updates'
- Click on 'CSEET July 2024 session link' available on homepage
- It will redirect you to the login page where candidates are required to enter the required details and click on the submit button
- Fill out the application form, make payments and submit
- Take a printout of the CSEET July 2024 application form for future reference
Documents required at the time of registration
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
- Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)
- 10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet
- Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)
- Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)
Guidelines to follow
- All the files should be present in one of the following formats(jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp,pdf).
- The maximum allowed file size is 2 MBs.
- File size of student photo should be between 20kb to 50kb.
- File Size of student signature should be between 10kb to 20kb.