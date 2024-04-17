CSEET July 2024: Registration opens at icsi.edu.in, check how to apply, documents, guidelines, exam date, more

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS CSEET July 2024 Registration begins

CSEET July 2024 registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2024. Interested individuals can submit applications online at the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu. The last date for submission of application form is June 15. The CSEET July session exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 6.

To apply for the above exam, the candidate should have passed or appearing in the senior secondary exam or equivalent. Those who have passed ICSI/final passed ICAI/final passed ICMAI/Graduates having a minimum of 50 percent marks/post-graduation are eligible to take direct admission in the CS programme. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for the upcoming entrance exam.

How to register for CSEET July 2024 exam?

Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

Click on the 'latest updates'

Click on 'CSEET July 2024 session link' available on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where candidates are required to enter the required details and click on the submit button

Fill out the application form, make payments and submit

Take a printout of the CSEET July 2024 application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Documents required at the time of registration

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

Guidelines to follow