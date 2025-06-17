CSAS UG 2025: DU opens application window for undergraduate admissions, here's a detailed step-by-step guide DU has opened the CSAS UG 2025 portal for admission to undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can participate in the first phase of the counselling process of admissions by visiting the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has opened its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can participate in the first phase of the counselling process of DU CSAS UG 2025 by visiting the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. In order to participate in the DU CSAS UG 2025 Phase 1 registration process, the candidates are required to use their CUET application number and personal details. Once the results are declared, they will be able to select their preferred courses and colleges. This information was shared by the DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh at a press conference held on Tuesday.

The varsity is offering 79 undergraduate courses across 69 affiliated colleges, amounting to 71,624 total seats, for the upcoming academic session. Around 79 undergraduate programmes with over 183 BA combinations are being offered this year. All admissions will be done through CUET UG 2025 scores. Supernumerary quotas, including those under sports, ECA, and other categories, will be integrated into the system. Before this, the candidates will have to register themselves at the CSAS UG 2025 portal and appear for the counselling procedures, which will be conducted in multiple phases. During this procedure, the candidates will have to upload their required documents, submit the fee and college preferences. However, candidates will be responsible for verifying all data before proceeding to course and college preferences. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully and follow the instructions to avoid disqualification or delays in their admission procedure.

CSAS UG 2025: How to register for DU admissions?

Visit the official website of DU - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Click on 'CSAS UG 2025'. It will redirect you to the 'registration' window. Now, enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Create a secure password. On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges. Wait for the seat allotment.

Application Fee