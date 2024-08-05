CSAB Seat allotment 2024: Special Round 1 results to be released today at csab.nic.in, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CSAB Seat allotment 2024 Special Round 1 results today

CSAB Seat allotment 2024: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is all set to announce the seat allotment results for round one of the CSAB 2024 counselling process today, August 05. All those who participated in the web-based counselling procedure will be able to check their results on the official CSAB website: csab.nic.in. As per the official website, CSAB Special Round-I allotment results will be available at 5.00 pm on August 5. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CSAB Seat allotment result 2024 will be able to download using their registration number, password and security pin on the login page. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download CSAB Seat allotment 2024 results.

How to download CSAB Seat allotment 2024 results?

Visit the official website, csab.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSAB Seat allotment 2024 results' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your registration number, password, security pin and click on 'sign in'

CSAB Seat allotment 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save CSAB Seat allotment 2024 results for future reference

What's next?

Candidates will be allotted seats based on their performance in JEE Main 2024 and JEE Advanced 2024 (if applicable). Candidates who participated in CSAB Round-I counselling and submitted their choice preferences will be considered for seat allocation. After the seat allotment, candidates will have several options to consider, such as Freeze, Slide, Float, and online reporting. Online reporting includes fee payment and document upload. The last date for submission of the application is August 7. After that, the candidates will be able to exercise surrender/withdraw/exit options and respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer till August 8. The CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on August 10.

Moreover, the board has issued schedule for the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round. The registration and choice-filling process for the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round will start on August 16. Eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process by visiting the official website, csab.nic.in by August 19.