CSAB NEUT 2023 round 2 seat allotment result OUT, download at csab.nic.in

CSAB NEUT Counselling 2023: Central Seat Allocation Board has released the round 2 seat allotment result for CSAB NEUT Engineering and Architecture Counselling 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the CSAB NEUT round 2 counselling can download the allotment letter through the official website-- csab.nic.in.

In order to access and download the CSAB NEUT round 2 allotment letter, candidates will have to log in with their JEE(Main) application number, password and security pin. As per the counselling schedule, candidates selected in the round 2 allotment will have to submit the undertaking willingness option and fee payment for seat acceptance between 10 AM on August 1, 2023, to 5 PM on August 4, 2023.

Aspirants can withdraw seats from CSAB NEUT round 2 allotment from August 5 to 7, 2023. Candidates have to report at the allotted institute for the final admission form till August 7. CSAB Special round registration will be held between August 3 and August 8. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 8, 2023.

CSAB NEUT 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Candidates can follow the steps given here to check CSAB NEUT round 2 seat allotment result.

Visit the CSAB official website at csab.nic.in

Click on the CSAB NEUT tab available on the homepage

Go to the 'Candidate Activity Board' and select the round 2 seat allocation result

On the next window, enter the JEE Main application number and password and submit it

The CSAB NEUT 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Download the CSAB NEUT 2023 round 2 allotment letter and print a copy for future reference.

