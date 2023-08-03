CSAB 2023 Special Round registrations begins at csab.nic.in, apply till August 6

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSAB 2023 Special Round registrations begins

CSAB Counselling 2023 Special Round Registration: Central Seat Allocation Board has started the registrations for CSAB special round counselling 2023 today, August 3. Candidates willing to appear for the CSAB special round counselling can register online on the official website-- csab.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can register online, fill in and lock their choices using their JEE Main application number and password. The last date to complete the special round registration is August 6 and choice filling can be completed by August 7, 2023. The CSAB special round seat allotment result will be declared on August 8.

CSAB conducts the special round counselling for admission to vacant seats in the National Institute of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technologies (IIITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

The CSAB special round enrolment fee for general, general-EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs 44,000, whereas, the candidates from SC, ST, PwD categories will have to pay Rs 24,000.

CSAB 2023 Special Round Schedule

Registration, fee payment, choice-filling start date - August 3, 2023 at 10 AM

Registration and fee payment last date - August 7, 2023, at 12 Noon

CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 allotment result - August 8, 2023 at 8 PM

Exercising willingness in round 1, online reporting - August 8 (8 PM) to August 11, 2023 (5 PM)

Last date to exercise options - August 12, 2023, till 3 PM

Last date to respond to queries - August 12, 2023, till 5 PM

How to Register for CSAB Special Round 2023

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in

Go to the 'Candidate Activity' section and click on the link for registration

Fill in the application form as instructed and complete the application process

Upload the required documents and pay the enrollment fee

Submit the application form and download the final page for future use.

Direct Link: CSAB 2023Special Round Registration