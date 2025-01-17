CMAT 2025 exam city slip released, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CMAT 2025 exam city slip released

CMAT 2025 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 today, January 17. Candidates who registered for admission to the MBA programmes can download the exam city slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

CMAT 2025 exam will be conducted on January, 25 (Saturday) in two Shifts. The first shift will be started from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and the Second shift will be conducted between 3:00 P.M. and 06:00 P.M in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Admit cards to be released later

Candidates should note that the exam city slip is not an admit card. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of CMAT – 2025 shall be issued later.

How can i download CMAT 2025 exam city intimation slip?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Click Here to Download City Intimation'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on 'submit' button.

CMAT 2025 exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download CMAT 2025 exam city intimation slip and save it for future reference.

What to do if facing difficulty in downloading the online CMAT 2025 exam city intimation slip?

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CMAT – 2025. They can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at cmat@nta.ac.in The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ for the latest updates.