Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
  CLAT 2025 counselling registration begins, first allotment list on December 26

CLAT 2025 counselling registration begins, first allotment list on December 26

CLAT 2025 counselling registration process has been started. All those who wish to participate in the counselling sessions can register themselves through the online mode. The window will remain open till December 20, 10 PM.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 13:54 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 13:56 IST
CLAT 2025 counselling registration begins
CLAT 2025 counselling registration begins

CLAT 2025 counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has started the counselling registration procedure for the common law admission test (CLAT). All those who have cleared the written test can participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. The last date for submitting the application forms is December 20, till 10 PM. 

Students applying to the counselling procedure should ensure that they have all their documents ready to upload for the counselling verification procedure. Based on the merit, the first allotment list for CLAT 2025 will be released on December 26, 2024. Students allotted seats in the first counselling round must report to the allotted NLUs with all necessary documents. The window will remain available from December 26 and January 4, 2025. The counselling session will be done in five phases. 

CLAT 2025 counselling: Detailed schedule

Events Dates
Registration for Admissions Counselling (including payment of Counselling Registration Fee) From 10:00 A.M., December 11, 2024 to 10:00 P.M., December 20, 2024
Publication of First Allotment List (First round of counselling starts) December 26, 2024 at 10:00 A.M.
Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List From 10:00 A.M. on December 26, 2024 to 1:00 P.M. January 04, 2025
Publication of Second Allotment List (Second round of counselling starts) 10:00 A.M. on January 10, 2025
Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Second Allotment List From 10:00 A.M. on January 10, 2025 to 1:00 P.M. on January 16, 2025
Publication of Third Allotment List (Third round of counselling starts) 10:00 A.M. on January 24, 2025
Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Third Allotment List From 10:00 A.M. on January 24, 2025 to 1:00 P.M. on January 30, 2025
Payment of University Fee (after adjusting for Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to NLU concerned for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the counselling process for First, Second & Third Allotment Lists (first, second & third rounds of counselling) May 14, 2025 by 5.00 PM
Publication of Fourth Allotment List (Fourth round of counselling starts) 10:00 A.M. on May 20, 2025
Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Fourth Allotment List 10:00 A.M. on May 20, 2025

to 1:00 P.M. on May 24, 2025
Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List (Fifth round of counselling starts) 10:00 A.M. on May 29, 2025
Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze option and Admission by NLUs for the Fifth and final Allotment List From 10:00 A.M. on May 29, 2025 to 1:00 P.M. on June 02, 2025
Payment of University Fee (after adjusting for Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to NLU concerned for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the counselling process of Fourth & Fifth Allotment Lists (fourth & fifth rounds of counselling) June 10, 2025 by 5.00 PM
