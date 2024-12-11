CLAT 2025 counselling registration begins, first allotment list on December 26

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2025 counselling registration begins

CLAT 2025 counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has started the counselling registration procedure for the common law admission test (CLAT). All those who have cleared the written test can participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. The last date for submitting the application forms is December 20, till 10 PM.

Students applying to the counselling procedure should ensure that they have all their documents ready to upload for the counselling verification procedure. Based on the merit, the first allotment list for CLAT 2025 will be released on December 26, 2024. Students allotted seats in the first counselling round must report to the allotted NLUs with all necessary documents. The window will remain available from December 26 and January 4, 2025. The counselling session will be done in five phases.

CLAT 2025 counselling: Detailed schedule