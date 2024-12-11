CLAT 2025 counselling registration begins, first allotment list on December 26

CLAT 2025 counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has started the counselling registration procedure for the common law admission test (CLAT). All those who have cleared the written test can participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. The last date for submitting the application forms is December 20, till 10 PM.
Students applying to the counselling procedure should ensure that they have all their documents ready to upload for the counselling verification procedure. Based on the merit, the first allotment list for CLAT 2025 will be released on December 26, 2024. Students allotted seats in the first counselling round must report to the allotted NLUs with all necessary documents. The window will remain available from December 26 and January 4, 2025. The counselling session will be done in five phases.
CLAT 2025 counselling: Detailed schedule
|Events
|Dates
|Registration for Admissions Counselling (including payment of Counselling Registration Fee)
|From 10:00 A.M., December 11, 2024 to 10:00 P.M., December 20, 2024
|Publication of First Allotment List (First round of counselling starts)
|December 26, 2024 at 10:00 A.M.
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List
|From 10:00 A.M. on December 26, 2024 to 1:00 P.M. January 04, 2025
|Publication of Second Allotment List (Second round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on January 10, 2025
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Second Allotment List
|From 10:00 A.M. on January 10, 2025 to 1:00 P.M. on January 16, 2025
|Publication of Third Allotment List (Third round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on January 24, 2025
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Third Allotment List
|From 10:00 A.M. on January 24, 2025 to 1:00 P.M. on January 30, 2025
|Payment of University Fee (after adjusting for Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to NLU concerned for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the counselling process for First, Second & Third Allotment Lists (first, second & third rounds of counselling)
|May 14, 2025 by 5.00 PM
|Publication of Fourth Allotment List (Fourth round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on May 20, 2025
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Fourth Allotment List
|10:00 A.M. on May 20, 2025
to 1:00 P.M. on May 24, 2025
|Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List (Fifth round of counselling starts)
|10:00 A.M. on May 29, 2025
|Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze option and Admission by NLUs for the Fifth and final Allotment List
|From 10:00 A.M. on May 29, 2025 to 1:00 P.M. on June 02, 2025
|Payment of University Fee (after adjusting for Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to NLU concerned for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the counselling process of Fourth & Fifth Allotment Lists (fourth & fifth rounds of counselling)
|June 10, 2025 by 5.00 PM