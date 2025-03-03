CLAT 2025 counselling dates to be announced soon, Delhi HC to hear on result revision today The dates for CLAT 2025 counselling will be announced soon by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). The delay is due to a ruling from the Delhi High Court regarding the revision of CLAT results. The Delhi High Court is expected to announce its judgment today, March 3.

The Delhi High Court will hear petitions regarding the Common Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 today, March 3, 2025. The court will announce its decision on whether the CLAT 2025 results should be revised or not. This decision comes after the top court ordered CLAT results petitions transferred to the Delhi High Court.

The CLAT 2025 exam was conducted on December 1, and the results were announced on December 7. The results are under judicial review due to errors in the final answer keys. Last year on December 20, the high court directed the consortium of NLUs to revise the CLAT 2025 results, citing mistakes in the evaluation.

The court emphasized that overlooking these errors would result in injustice. It specifically identified mistakes in two questions—14 and 100—of Set A from the CLAT 2025 exam. Consequently, the answer to question 14 was revised to option C, while question 100 was withdrawn entirely.

The petitioner has challenged the court's partial acceptance of his objections. While the single-judge bench upheld two of his claims and dismissed three others. He argues that errors also exist in questions 37,67 and 68 of set A and is seeking further revision of the final answer keys and results.

CLAT 2025 counselling dates soon

Due to ongoing proceedings, the CLAT 2025 counselling process for LLB and LLM admissions is pending. The exam authority has postponed the release of the first admission list, which was initially scheduled for December 26. The counselling schedule for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be announced only after the Delhi High Court decides on the result revision.