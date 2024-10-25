CLAT 2025 correction facility ends today; Check what to edit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2025 correction facility ends today, October 25.

CLAT 2025 correction facility: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conclude the application correction and fee payment facility for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so before the closure of the correction window.

What can be edited?

Candidates can edit their name, date of birth, programme applied, and reservation eligibility before the CLAT application correction window is closed. The correction facility is available at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Notably, the registration payment window will be closed by 11.59 pm. All those who have already initiated their registration but have not made the payment for CLAT 2024 can complete their registration before the closure of the registration window. Requests to make fee payments after 11:59 P.M. on October 25, 2024, will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all formalities well in time and avoid any last-minute

glitches. The online applications for CLAT 2025 were closed on October 22, 2024.

CLAT 2025: How to edit application form?

Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in Login using your generated credentials Click on 'edit application form' Make changes to your application form and submit it to confirm the changes Take a printout for future reference

CLAT 2025: Steps to update the test location preferences

1. Login to your CLAT account at the CLAT 2025 website

2. Click the 'Edit Application Form' button

3. Navigate to the 'Test Centre Preferences' tab

4. Check your test location preferences, and update if required

5. Click the Next (>) button to go to the 'Reservation' tab

6. Scroll down, agree to the declaration

7. Click the 'Submit Form' button