CLAT 2025 admit cards to be released on THIS date! check all latest updates

CLAT 2025 admit cards: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The exam authority has today released a notice regarding CLAT 2025 admit cards. According to the information shared by the CNLU, the admit cards for the upcoming CLAT 2024 exam will be released on or after November 15.

Once the admit cards are released, the candidates will be able to download CLAT 2025 admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the admit cards will be available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The exam conducting body will also send messages to the registered candidates after which they can download their call letters using credentials.

Not to trust unauthorised websites, says CNLU

The exam conducting body has also warned candidates not to trust unauthorized websites and news circulating on social media regarding the release of the admit cards. candidates can download their call letters by following the instructions given below.

CLAT 2025 exam date

The CLAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. (Subject to revision in case of necessity) and Eligible Candidates belonging to the PWD Category will have to appear for the exam between 2:00 P.M. to 4:40 P.M, as per official website.

How to download CLAT 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'CLAT 2025 admit card'

Login using credentials including mobile number, and password

CLAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save CLAT 2025 admit card for future reference

CLAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam shall be a two-hour test, with 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following 5 subjects: