CBSE CTET December 2024 exam date rescheduled, check revised date

CTET December 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the exam date of the CTET December 2024 exam. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

When will CBSE CTET 2024 exam be conducted?

According to the official announcement, the CBSE CTET 2024 exam will now be conducted on December 14, 2024. In case several candidates are in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December 2024. This change has been done after considering the candidate's requests as few competitive exams are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December

2024 (Sunday).

This is the second time when the board has revised the exam date. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted for December 1, but it was postponed to December 15, 2024, last month.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, 'It was notified vide this Office Notice No. CBSE/CTET/Dec./2024/e-73233/Revised dated 20.09.2024 that the 20th Edition of CTET Examination is scheduled on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday) instead of 01st December, 2024 in 136 cities in the country due to

administrative reasons.'

'Now, as per the information received from various candidates, few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday), the official notice further reads.

CBSE CTET 2024 exam registrations underway

CBSE CTET 2024 exam registrations are underway. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their registration forms by October 16. The CBSE CTET 2024 exam registration link can be accessed at ctet.nic.in.

When submitting the online applications for CBSE CTET 2024, the candidates from the general/OBC category are required to pay Rs. 1000/- for only Paper I or II and Rs. 2,000 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category have to pay the examination fee of Rs. 500/- for papers I or II and Rs. 600/- for Papers I and II. The payment of exam fees can be paid online- by debit card, credit card, or net banking.