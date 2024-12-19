CAT Result 2024 likely to be released today, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT Result 2024 expected today

CAT Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta is likely to release the Common Admission Test, CAT 2024 results soon. According to previous trends, the result is expected to be released by December 20. It is also expected that the result will be announced today, December 19. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the CAT 2024 results. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download CAT 2024 results by visiting the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in.

This year, IIM Calcutta conducted the CAT 2024 exam on November 24 in three sessions in 389 test centres across the country. This year, the total number of registrations for CAT 2024 was recorded at 3.29 lakh, of which 2.93 lakh aspirants sat for the exam, recording 89 per cent attendance. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to check through the official website.

To download CAT 2024 results, the candidates are required to use their registration number, password, and candidate login credentials. The scorecard will also be released on the official website, having a detailed breakdown of the marks.

CAT Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of CAT, iimcat.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'CAT 2024 result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential details

CAT 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download CAT 2024 result and save it for future reference

What is the scorecard validity?

The CAT 2024 scorecard will remain valid for one year from the date of declaration of results.

Normalisation process to be applied

To ensure fairness and equity in the comparison of the performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalisation. The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.

For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IIM Calcutta for latest updates.