CAT 2024 result to be announced soon, how to calculate percentile

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2024 result to be announced soon

CAT 2024 Result: Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Calcutta, will soon announce the written exam results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. All those who appeared in the IIM CAT 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, once released.

CAT 2024 Result Expected Date

It is expected that the institute will soon upload the CAT 2024 results along with the cut-off scores, toppers, scorecards, and other details on the login page. According to the media reports, the result is expected to be released this week or next week. However, there is no official confirmation on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Final Answer keys released

The Common Admission Test was conducted on November 24, 2024, at 389 test centres spread across India. The exam was conducted in three sessions - the first session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. According to the data, this year, around 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the CAT exam 2024, of which 2.93 lakh candidates sat for the exam, recording an overall attendance of 89 per cent.

The provisional answer keys were released on December 3, inviting objections by December 5. The final answer keys of the exam have already been released by the institute. Those who have yet not downloaded CAT 2024 final answer keys can do so by visiting the official website.

CAT 2024 results will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in the written test and a normalisation procedure will be applied for announcing the final list. The institute will implement several parameters during the CAT normalisation process such as highest score, lowest score, mean score, median score, top ten and lowest percentile.

CAT 2024 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'CAT 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to the login page

Provide your details on the login page

CAT 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save CAT 2024 Result for future reference

CAT 2024 Result: Minimum marks required for MBA admission

The minimum cut-off for MBA admission varies depending on the college. The institute will release the CAT 2024 cut-off marks along with the results. Candidates will be able to check subject-wise CAT 2024 cut off marks on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 Result: How to calculate percentile

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates who appeared in all three sessions of the exam.

Step 2: Each candidate will be assigned a rank based on the scaled score calculated in each session.

Step 3. In case of a tie, candidates securing the same marks will be assigned the same rank.

Institutes that accept CAT 2024 scores

Here is the list of the institutes that accept CAT 2024 scores.