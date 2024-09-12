CAT 2024: Registration window closes tomorrow - how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2024 registration window will be closed tomorrow, September 13.

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will conclude the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 tomorrow. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so by 5 pm on September 13. The link to the application forms can be accessed at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 at various exam centres and the admit cards for the same will be released on November 5. The results for the same will be declared in the second week of January 2025.

Who is eligible?

To appear in the CAT 2024 exam, the candidates should have a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. Candidates belonging to the reserved category including SC, ST, and PwD categories should have at least 45 per cent marks in the exam.

Also, the candidates who are in their final year exam and those who have already appeared for the degree exam but results have not been announced are allowed to apply for the exam provisionally.

How to apply?

To apply for the exam procedure, the candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps to apply online.

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the 'registration' link

Generate user ID and password

Login with the generated user ID, and Password to fill in the application form

Submit the application form after entering details and making online payments to complete the registration and application process.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Documents to be uploaded

Passport Size Photograph and Signature

Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

Valid PwD Certificate

Application Fee

Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,250/-. For all others, the application fee is Rs. 2,500/-.

Exam pattern

The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be conducted in 170 cities across the country. The candidate will have five choices to choose up to five test cities of their preferences in the application form.

There will be three sections in the exam including Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes and the candidates will have 40 minutes for answering each section.