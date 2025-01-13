CA May 2025 exam dates released, registrations begins on March 1 - check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CA May 2025 exam dates released

CA May 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam dates for the May session 2025. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the CA May 2025 exam can check the exam schedule from the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

CA May 2025 exam schedule

According to the exam schedule, the CA Foundation exam will take place on May 15, 17, 19 and 21 whereas the CA Intermediate exam will be conducted in two groups. Group 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 3rd, 5th & 7th May 2025 and the Group 2 exam on the 9th, 11th & 14th May 2025. CA Final exams will also be conducted in two groups. The Group 1 exam will take place on 2nd, 4th & 6th May 2025 and Group 2 exam on 8th, 10th & 13th May 2025. The International Taxation Exam 2025/Assessment Test is scheduled to be conducted on 10th & 13th May 2025. No exam will take place on May 12, 2025, due to Budha Purnima.

Registration from March 1

In order to submit applications for the CA 2025 May exam, individuals will have to visit the official website, eservices.icai.org. They will also have to pay the requisite examination fee online for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations. These forms will be available on SSP, and candidates are advised to login using their credentials (Username and password). These Exam forms will be available in SSP effective from March 1. The last date for submission of the online exam without a late fee is March 14. In case any candidate misses the last date, they can submit their application form by paying a late fee of Rs. 600/- or US $10 by March 17. Further, for students seeking a change of examination city/medium for the Chartered Accountants Examination – May 2025, the correction window for the examination forms already filled will be available from March 18th to 20.

CA May 2025 exam fee

The examination fee(s) for various courses are as under: --

Intermediate Course Examination -- For Indian Centre(s) -- Single Group / Unit (All except 2) Rs. 1500/- Both Groups / Unit 2 Rs. 2700/- For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre --- Single Group / Unit (All except 2) US$ 325 Both Groups / Unit 2 US$ 500 For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Single Group / Unit (All except 2) Rs. 2200 Both Groups / Unit 2 INR Rs 3400 Final Course Examination For Indian Centre(s) Single Group Rs 1800/- Both Groups Rs 3300/- For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre Single Group US$ 325 Both Groups US$ 550 For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Single Group Rs 2200 Both Groups Rs 4000 INTERNATIONAL TAXATION – ASSESSMENT TEST Foundation Course Examination For Indian Centre(s) Rs 1500/- For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) US$325 For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Rs 2200

Option to answer questions in Hindi

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.