Bihar NEET UG 2024 counselling: Special stray vacancy round 3 schedule out, details here

Bihar NEET UG 2024 counselling Special stray vacancy round 3 schedule out

Bihar NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the special vacancy round 4 counselling schedule. Candidates who wish to participate in the special stray vacancy round can fill up their choices through the online mode from today onwards, December 23. Interested and registered candidates can access the NEET UG 2024 choice filling window by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The board has already updated the Bihar NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round 3 seat matrix on its website. Candidates are advised to download their Bihar NEET UG 2024 stray vacancy round rank card to participate in the counselling procedure. The candidates are required to log in using their registration ID, and password to access the choice-filling window.

What is Bihar NEET UG 2024 counselling choice filling deadline?

According to the official schedule, Bihar NEET UG 2024 registration and choice-filling deadline is December 25. The seat allotment will be done based on various factors such as remaining vacant seats, candidates' NEET UG ranks, reservation categories, and seat availability in specific colleges.

Seat allotment on THIS date

According to the schedule, the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round 3 seat allotment will be announced on December 27. Candidates can download their seat allotment letters from the official website, once out. The Bihar NEET UG 2024 stray round document verification and admission verification process at the allotted college will be done between December 27 and 29.

Documents Required