Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling: Registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, check how to apply

Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling, Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the online registration process for Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling today, July 29. Candidates who qualified in the NEET UG 2023 exam and having an eligible score can apply online for the counselling process for admission into MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes on the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the counselling schedule, the registration process for undergraduate medical admission counselling will end by August 4, 2023. The candidates will be able to edit the applications latest by August 5. Bihar UG counselling rank card and merit list will be issued on August 7, 2023. The candidates will be able to fill up their choices latest by August 9.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling: How to apply?

Visit the official website of bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the basic details to generate new user ID and password After registration, proceed with the application process Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration link

Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling: Application Fee

While submitting the Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling registration applications, the candidates from UNRESERVED/EWS/BC/EBC/EWS will have to remit a non-refundable registration/counselling fee of Rs. 1200 and Rs. 600/-(Six Hundred) only for SC/ST/DQ applicants.