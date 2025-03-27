Delhi govt to provide free online coaching for CUET, NEET exams, classes from April 1: key details here There is good news for the students preparing for the competitive exam. The Delhi government has started an initiative to provide online free classes for entrance exams like NEET, and CUET. Read on to know more.

The Delhi government has taken a significant step for competitive exam aspirants. According to the Delhi Education Minister, Ashish Sood, the CUET and NEET aspirants will get free online coaching classes from April 1 onwards. This initiative aims to provide government school students with better opportunities to enrol in reputable colleges and clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programs.

Government signs MoU

On Thursday, March 27, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Education and BIG Institute to offer free crash courses to students preparing for CUET and NEET after Class 12. The signing of the MOU took place in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood. This move is expected to benefit around 1.63 lakh students from government schools, providing them with quality education and guidance to succeed in competitive exams.

180 hours of coaching over 30 days, starting from April 1

This programme will start on April 1, offering 180 hours of coaching over 30 days, with six hours of classes per day, according to the information shared by the Delhi Education Minister.

Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative aims to help government school students secure admissions in medical and engineering colleges. "With this, more and more students from Delhi government schools will get the opportunity to enrol in good colleges and successfully clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes," she said.

(With Inputs from PTI)