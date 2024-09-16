Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2024 Exam: Admit cards for Bachelor's, HSLC posts out at sebaonline.org, link here

Follow us on Image Source : SLRC Assam Grade 3 Admit cards for Bachelor's, HSLC Posts Out

Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2024 Exam: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the admit cards for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) for Bachelor's or Graduate and HSLC or Class 10 level posts. Candidates who applied for the said exam can now download their call letters from the official website, slrcg3.sebaonline.org. The link to the admit cards can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2024 (ADRE Grade 3) exam for Graduate or Bachelor's and HSLC (Driver) posts is scheduled for September 29. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The Bachelor's examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the HSLC (Driver) exam will take place from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

ADRE grade 4 exam is scheduled for October 27 and the admit cards for the same will be released later. Candidates who are going to appear in the ADRE grade 3 exam can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download ADRE grade 3 exam?

Visit the official website, slrcg3.sebaonline.org

Navigate the admit card download link

Enter you essential credentials and submit

Take a printout of ADRE grade 3 exam admit card for future reference

ADRE Grade 3 first exam held with no untoward incident

On September 15, the first exam was conducted amid tight security and suspension of internet connectivity for three and a half hours across the state. As per the official report, there was no report of any untoward incident from any of the 2,305 centres in the state, reported news agency PTI. After the exams ended, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the first ADRE exam had concluded peacefully. ''My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam government who have completed this monumental task without any issue'', Sarma posted on X. The CM said that he once again assured ''our younger generation that transparency will remain our hallmark when it comes to government recruitment''.

The Northeast Frontier Railway was operating 12 special trains and extended the destinations of four regular trains. The Assam government has taken elaborate measures to ensure a fair selection of candidates as the state has been rocked by several recruitment scams over the past several years, reported PTI.