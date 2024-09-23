Assam DELED PET Result 2024 to be out today, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Assam DELED PET Result 2024 is releasing today, September 23

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT Assam will announce the diploma in Elementary Education (DELED) pre-entry test results today, September 23. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, scertpet.co.in.

As of now, the official website is displaying, 'The results will be live shortly.' The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

In order to download Assam DELED PET Result 2024, the candidates will have to use their login credentials on the login page. This year, the exam was conducted to fill 4,050 D.El.Ed seats across various Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) in the state. Along with the results, the scorecards for the same will be released today. The candidates can download their scores by following the steps given below.

How to download Assam DELED PET Result 2024?

Visit the SCERT online portal, scertpet.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Assam DELED PET Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your required details such as roll number, roll number and others

Assam DELED PET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Check and download the marks card

Take a printout of the Assam DELED PET Result 2024 for future reference

What after results?

Candidates who pass the entrance test by securing the required cut off marks for their respective category will be able to apply for the counselling procedure. The details for the same will be shared later.