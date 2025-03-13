AP ICET 2025 registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- check exam schedule AP ICET 2025 registration process has started. Candidates willing to take admission into MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-22 can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check details here.

AP ICET 2025 registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration procedure for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application forms is April 9. The correction window will open from April 29 to 30.

The council will conduct AP ICET 2025 exam on May 7, 2025 and the hall tickets for the same will be released on May 2, 2025. The candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. No application will be considered after the last date.

AP ICET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on 'AP ICET 2025 registration'

A new page will appear on the screen.

Check your eligibility, pay application fee.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Submit applications and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

AP ICET 2025 registration

AP ICET 2025 registration: Who can apply?

To apply for this examination, the candidates will have to satisfy the local, non-local status requirements. General Category candidates should have a graduation degree with at least 50% marks in aggregate. Reserved category candidates are required to obtain 45% marks in graduation. Final year candidates who are awaiting their Bachelor's degree can also apply for this exam. There is no age limit for AP ICET 2025.

AP ICET 2025 Exam Pattern

AP ICET 2025 exam will be conducted in online mode. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour 30 minutes. The medium of AP ICET 2025 question paper will be English and Telugu. There will be a total of 200 questions carrying 200 marks. The candidates will get one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.