  AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates out, check complete schedule

AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates out, check complete schedule

AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates have been announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can download the exam schedule form the official website, apsche.ap.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 13:38 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 13:44 IST
AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates out
Image Source : PIXABAY AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates out

AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the AP EAMCET, AP LAWCET, AP ICET, AP ECET, AP PGECET, and others. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website, apsche.ap.gov.in.

In a post on social media X, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh shared the exam schedule, stating, “To all aspiring students, this is your moment to step forward with confidence and determination! APSCHE has officially declared the schedule for the 2025 AP Common Entrance Tests—so stay focused, prepare well, and give it your best. Wishing you all great success in your journey ahead!”

 According to the schedule, the exams for the above-mentioned exams will be conducted in May. The schedule of the exam is as follows:-
 
Exam Date
APRCET May 2-5, 2025
AP ECET May 6, 2025
AP ICET (MBA, MCA) May 7, 2025
AP EAPCET (Agriculture, Pharmacy) May 19-20, 2025
AP EAPCET (Engineering) May 21-27, 2025
AP LAWCET May 25, 2025
AP PGECET June 5-7, 2025
AP EDCET June 8, 2025
AP PGCET June 9-13, 2025
AP PECET June 25, 2025

Several universities will administer the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests (AP CET). The AP EAPCET and AP ECET exams will be administered by JNTU, Kakinada. Exam administration for the AP LAWCET will be handled by Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswavidyalayam in Tirupati. The AP PGECET and AP ICET exams will be administered by Andhra University. In the meantime, the AP PECET and AP Ed.CET tests will be administered at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. Lastly, the AP PGCET and APRCET exams will be administered by Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

 

