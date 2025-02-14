AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates out, check complete schedule

In a post on social media X, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh shared the exam schedule, stating, “To all aspiring students, this is your moment to step forward with confidence and determination! APSCHE has officially declared the schedule for the 2025 AP Common Entrance Tests—so stay focused, prepare well, and give it your best. Wishing you all great success in your journey ahead!”According to the schedule, the exams for the above-mentioned exams will be conducted in May. The schedule of the exam is as follows:-
|Exam
|Date
|APRCET
|May 2-5, 2025
|AP ECET
|May 6, 2025
|AP ICET (MBA, MCA)
|May 7, 2025
|AP EAPCET (Agriculture, Pharmacy)
|May 19-20, 2025
|AP EAPCET (Engineering)
|May 21-27, 2025
|AP LAWCET
|May 25, 2025
|AP PGECET
|June 5-7, 2025
|AP EDCET
|June 8, 2025
|AP PGCET
|June 9-13, 2025
|AP PECET
|June 25, 2025
Several universities will administer the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests (AP CET). The AP EAPCET and AP ECET exams will be administered by JNTU, Kakinada. Exam administration for the AP LAWCET will be handled by Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswavidyalayam in Tirupati. The AP PGECET and AP ICET exams will be administered by Andhra University. In the meantime, the AP PECET and AP Ed.CET tests will be administered at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. Lastly, the AP PGCET and APRCET exams will be administered by Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.