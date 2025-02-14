AP EAMCET, ECET, ICET, Lawcet 2025 exam dates out, check complete schedule

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the AP EAMCET, AP LAWCET, AP ICET, AP ECET, AP PGECET, and others. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website, apsche.ap.gov.in.

In a post on social media X, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh shared the exam schedule, stating, “To all aspiring students, this is your moment to step forward with confidence and determination! APSCHE has officially declared the schedule for the 2025 AP Common Entrance Tests—so stay focused, prepare well, and give it your best. Wishing you all great success in your journey ahead!”

According to the schedule, the exams for the above-mentioned exams will be conducted in May. The schedule of the exam is as follows:-