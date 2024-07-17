AP EAMCET counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP EAMCET counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result

AP EAMCET counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has finally released the results of the first round seat allotment for the Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) today, July 17. The link to the AP EAMCET counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result is available on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can download their results by following the simple steps provided below.

This year, the AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was conducted on May 16 and 17, and the Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23. Admission into Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy courses will be based on the candidates' choices, seat availability, and their marks obtained in the AP EAMCET exam.

How to download AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the link that reads, ' AP EAPCET allotment result '

' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your hall ticket number, and date of birth

AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment result for future reference

Direct link to download AP EAMCET counseling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result

What's next?

The shortlisted candidates can now confirm their seats through the official website. They will have to choose to either freeze or reject their assigned seat. Those who are satisfied with their seat are required to report to the designated college before the completion of the admission process. The window to self-report to the designated college will be open from July 17 to 22. As per the schedule, the classes will begin on July 19.

Documents Required