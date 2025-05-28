AP EAMCET 2025 answer key for engineering out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's how to raise objections? AP EAMCET 2025 answer key for the engineering stream has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website -cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check the representation date, how to raise an objection, direct link, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) finally released the AP EAMCET answer key (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2025. All those who appeared for the AP EAMCET 2025 exam can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Engineering entrance exam was conducted between May 21 and May 27, 2025, at various exam centres. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can submit their representations before the last date by providing valid proof and references through the designated portal on the official website. According to the official schedule, the last date for raising objections is May 29 for Agriculture and Pharmacy papers. In contrast, the last date for raising objections for the Engineering course is May 30. The board released the Agriculture and Pharmacy (PCB) stream answer keys on May 27, 2025.

What after representations?

Once the AP EAMCET 2025 answer key representation window is completed, the subject matter experts will review and verify the objections. The board will then release the final answer key will be released. The board will not inform any candidate about whether their representation has been accepted or rejected.

How to download AP EAMCET 2025 answer key?

Visit the official website - - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Navigate to the 'AP EAPCET - 2025'. It will redirect you to a new window. Now, you need to click on 'Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys' It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the respective set of paper. A PDF will appear containing the answers to the questions. Check the AP EAMCET 2025 answer key and raise objections, if any.

How to raise objections against AP EAMCET 2025 answer key?

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2025 - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Navigate the link to the 'AP EAPCET - 2025'. It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on 'key objections'. A new window will appear on screen. Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, mobile number, and click on 'get details'. Select questions you wish to challenge. Provide valid supporting references and submit.

Direct link to download AP EAMCET 2025 answer keys

AP EAMCET 2025 Objection Link