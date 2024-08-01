AILET 2025 registration begins at nludelhi.ac.in: How to fill application form

Follow us on Image Source : AILET AILET 2025 registration begins

AILET 2025 registration: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has started the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 today, August 1. All those who are preparing for the law entrance exam can register themselves on the login page available on the official website, nludelhi.ac.in. The last date for application submission is November 18. However, the last date for submission of the online application form is April 30, 2025, for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for applications under Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO Category.

As per the official notification, AILET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8, in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (BA LLB) (Hons), Master of Laws (LLM), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for academic year 2025-26. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on November 28 at the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

NLU offers B.Com LLB course

This year, the institute is offering admission to the Bachelor of Commerce Bachelor of Laws (B.Com LLB) course. As per the notification, 60 seats are reserved for the course of which, 50 seats are on AILET merit; 5 seats each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit).

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Undergraduate programmes: Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45% marks (42% in case of OBC’s and 40% for SC/ST). Candidates appearing for the 12th standard annual examination in 2025 are eligible to apply.

LL.M. (One Year) Non-Residential Programme: LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for the final year LL.B. annual examination in 2025 are eligible to apply.

Ph.D. in Law: LL.M. or an equivalent law degree with 55% marks (50% SC/ST/OBCs non-creamy layer/ Differently Abled/Economically Weaker Section).

Ph.D. in Social Sciences viz., Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics and English: Bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in relevant Social Sciences or humanities with 55% marks (50% SC/ST/OBCs non-creamy layer/ Differently Abled/Economically Weaker Section).

How to fill the application form?

Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the 'admission' section available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login window

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Interested candidates should apply online on payment of the application fee of Rs.3500/-. Application fee in case of SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) is Rs.1500/. Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ST category are exempted from the application fee.