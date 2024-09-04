AIBE 19 registration begins at allindiabarexamination.com; here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIBE 19 registration begins

AIBE 19 registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has started the registration procedure for the All India Bar Examination - 19. All those who are interested in applying for the law entrance exam can do so by visiting the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the schedule released on the official website, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 24. For it, candidates can register themselves by October 25. No applications after the due date will be considered. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned easy steps to register themselves.

Who is eligible?

All those who have completed their 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB from a recognized institute. Candidates are required to be enrolled with their respective state bar councils. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam.

How to register for AIBE 19 exam 2024?

Visit the official website of AIBE, allinxiabarexamination.com

Click on the 'registration' tab

Provide all essential details to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Important schedule

Online registration dates: September 3 to October 5

Last date of payments through online mode for AIBE 19- October 28

Last date to edit filled application forms: October 28

Admit Card release date: November 18

Exam Date: November 24

What is AIBE?

The full form of AIBE is the All India Bar Examination. This is a national-level law entrance exam which is conducted by the Bar Council of India for law graduates who wish to practice in the court of law in India. Candidates qualifying for the exams will be issued their certificate of practice allowing them to practice as lawyers in courts.