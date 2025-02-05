12 fake universities closed in 10 years, govt issues show cause notices to unauthorised institutes
In response to a question in Lok Sabha about fake universities, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the central government that since 2014, 12 out of 21 fake institutions listed by the University Grants Commission have been closed. While replying to a question about whether the UGC has declared 21 universities as fake and what actions have been taken by the government, the minister stated that the maintenance of law and order is a matter for state governments.
Accordingly, the minister noted that the central government has requested the chief secretaries of all states and union territories to take legal action for the closure of these 21 fake institutions and to address those involved in defrauding and misleading students.
Govt lodges FIRs against several fake univerisites
The government has also requested that the centre and the UGC be informed if additional fake universities are operating in their jurisdictions. In addition to issuing public notices for general awareness through social media and the UGC website, the government has lodged FIRs and issued show cause notices/warning notices against several self-styled unrecognised institutions awarding invalid degrees.
State-wise list of Fake Universities
State
University Name
Andhra Pradesh
Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
Andhra Pradesh
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
Delhi
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036