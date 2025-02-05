Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. 12 fake universities closed in 10 years, govt issues show cause notices to unauthorised institutes

12 fake universities closed in 10 years, govt issues show cause notices to unauthorised institutes

The government has taken a firm stand against fake universities. According to data shared by the education minister, a total of 12 out of 21 fake universities have been closed since 2014. Read more about it here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 13:13 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 13:15 IST
12 fake universities closed in 10 years
Image Source : UGC (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) 12 fake universities closed in 10 years
In response to a question in Lok Sabha about fake universities, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the central government that since 2014, 12 out of 21 fake institutions listed by the University Grants Commission have been closed. While replying to a question about whether the UGC has declared 21 universities as fake and what actions have been taken by the government, the minister stated that the maintenance of law and order is a matter for state governments.
 
Accordingly, the minister noted that the central government has requested the chief secretaries of all states and union territories to take legal action for the closure of these 21 fake institutions and to address those involved in defrauding and misleading students. 

Govt lodges FIRs against several fake univerisites

The government has also requested that the centre and the UGC be informed if additional fake universities are operating in their jurisdictions. In addition to issuing public notices for general awareness through social media and the UGC website, the government has lodged FIRs and issued show cause notices/warning notices against several self-styled unrecognised institutions awarding invalid degrees.

State-wise list of Fake Universities 

State University Name
Andhra Pradesh Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
Andhra Pradesh Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
Delhi All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
Delhi Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi
Delhi United Nations University, Delhi
Delhi Vocational University, Delhi
Delhi ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008
Delhi Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
Delhi Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
Delhi Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
Karnataka Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka
Kerala St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala
Kerala International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam Kozhikode, Kerala-673571
Maharashtra Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra
Puducherry Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009
Uttar Pradesh Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105
Uttar Pradesh Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar , Distt. Gb Nagar , Opp. Sec 110 , Sector 110 , Noida – 201304
West Bengal Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta
West Bengal Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta – 700063
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement