Migrants' Messiah Sonu Sood requests Govt to postpone JEE, NEET exams; Says 'should not risk students lives'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday urged the government to take steps for postponing the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the 'messiah' of migrant labourers said, "It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students!"

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

Earlier today, environmental activist Greta Thunberg also stepped forward in support of students demanding postponement of the nationwide JEE NEET 2020 exams.

The teen girl popularly-known for her "How dare you" speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in her Twitter post said: "It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to Postpone JEE NEET in COVID."

Row over NEET, JEE exams

NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams have become a major issue as thousands of students and parents are demanding their postponement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Amid the growing clamour for the postponement of NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams, political leaders have also joined the bandwagon and have demanded the government to reconsider its decision.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on".

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

