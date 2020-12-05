Image Source : SCREENGRAB SNAP Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

SNAP Admit Card 2020: The admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) has been released by the Symbiosis International University today (December 5). Candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 can download their hall tickets from the official website-- snaptest.org.

“Please use only laptop / desktop to download your SNAP 2020 Admit card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets,” reads the statement flashing on the SNAP admit card login page.

Symbiosis International University will conduct the SNAP 2020 examination on December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The SNAP examination is being held for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses.

SNAP Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Direct link to download SNAP admit card 2020

SNAP Admit Card 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- snaptest.org

2. On the homepage, ask the SNAP Helpdesk chat for the admit card link

3. Click on the SNAP admit card link

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. Enter your credentials and login

6. Your SNAP Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

Latest Education News