Image Source : AP JEE, NEET Exam 2020: Greta Thunberg supports students on postponement of exams

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test( NEET) 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2020 are scheduled for September 2020. The students' across the country are protesting against the National Testing Agency's decision to conduct JEE and NEET in September during COVID-19 and seek postponement of various examination, including JEE, NEET. The latest to express solidarity to the students is young climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

"It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit for national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods," Greta tweeted. "I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," she added. Previously, climate change activists Vanessa Nakate had also tweeted and asked the government to postpone these exams.

It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on".

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled. Following that, many political leaders including Subramaniam Swamy, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee have asked Centre to postpone exams.

