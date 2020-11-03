Image Source : PTI MHT CET 2020 Special Exam Admit Card released. Direct link to download

MHT CET 2020 Special Exam Admit Card: The MHT CET 2020 special examination admit card 2020 has been released today. Candidates should note that the admit cards have been released on the official website of the Maharashtra State common entrance Test Cell. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to download MHT CET 2020 Special Exam Admit Card have been given below. A direct link to download the admit card has also been shared.

Students should also note that the special examinations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test will be conducted from November 7, 2020, for the PCM and PCB group students. The entrance test will be conducted in the online/computer-based mode in two shifts. The MHT CET 2020 special exam admit card will include the examination slot, reporting time, and the instructions for the examination.

How to download MHT CET 2020 Special Exam Admit Card

1. Visit the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'admit card'

3. Enter your login details

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future purpose

