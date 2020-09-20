Sunday, September 20, 2020
     
Mangalore University postpones final semester UG, PG exams schedule for Sept 21

Mangalore University has postponed all its final semester undergraduate and post graduate examinations of 2019-2020 scheduled for September 21.

Mangaluru Published on: September 20, 2020 17:38 IST
In the wake of the heavy rains lashing Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Mangalore University has decided to postpone the ongoing degree and postgraduate exams schedule for September 21. In a press release, the university said that rescheduled date to be intimated shortly, remaining exam dates are unchanged and will be conducted as per schedule.

"Due to the heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the exams that were supposed to be held on Monday September 21 will be postponed," the release read.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to the rains in the two districts. Low-lying areas have been inundated and there is waterlogging in several areas. Access roads and even main roads have been cut off, affecting movement of traffic. Due to this, it would be impossible for students to attend exams, hence the decision to postpone.

The new date for the exams will be announced later, Dr Dharma said.

