Maharashtra Public Service Commission Exam postponed; new dates to be announced soon

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on October 11. The new date for the exam will be announced soon, he added.

This is for the third time the government has postponed the MPSC exam since the outbreak. The chief minister said there was a demand from the candidates that they needed more time to prepare for the exam as libraries in the state are still shut due to COVID-19.

"After discussing with all the stakeholders, we have decided to postpone the MPSC exam scheduled for October 11," he said.

"There was a demand (from candidates) for more time to study as educational institutes and libraries are still shut due to the pandemic. We are coming out of the lockdown now, but the number of cases are still rising," Thackeray said, adding that this exam for 200 posts had been postponed twice earlier.

"All the students who were eligible to appear for the exam on October 11 will be allowed to do so whenever it is held in future," he said.

Maratha outfits, protesting against the Supreme Court's stay on implementation of quota for the community, had been demanding that these exams be postponed.

However, state PWD minister and head of cabinet sub committee on Maratha quota Ashok Chavan said the decision to shift the date was due to the coronavirus outbreak and not "any pressure", adding that the CM had made it it clear this postponement would be final.

