JEE, NEET 2020: MP govt to arrange free transport for candidates, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

JEE, NEET 2020: The Madhya Pradesh government will provide free transport facility to the candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. Students seeking free travel will have to register themselves on helpline 181 or on the e-pass portal of the state government, the CMO said.

"Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing for JEE/NEET exams. Arrangements will be done from block HQ (headquarters) and district HQ of exam centres. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31," Chouhan said in a tweet.

In different tweets, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the free two-way transportation facility will be provided to students taking the exams to ensure that they do not face any problem due to coronavirus.

This facility can also be availed by one of the associates of the candidates, it said.

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6.

Many opposition parties have opposed the Centre's move to go ahead with these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic questioning the safety of students.

(With PTI Inputs)

