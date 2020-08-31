Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2020: NTA set to conduct exams from Tomorrow. Check last minute details

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 from tomorrow, amid elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing at centres in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on September 13. The governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

Here's how NTA plans to conduct JEE Main exams 2020

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency has taken for safely conducting NEET and JEE.

According to NTA officials, before the start of each exam shift and after the last shift ends, all seats will be thoroughly sanitised and the work stations and keyboards will be disinfected.

Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times.

The usual process of checking the admit cards of candidates will be replaced with barcode readers, which have been made available to the examination centre authorities.

While all the candidates will be asked to go to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter the centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority.

Each candidate will be offered a 3-ply mask at the time of entry and expected to wear the same during the examination in order to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the list of items that are allowed inside the examination center. Here's what’s allowed and what’s not.

JEE Main 2020: What is allowed inside the examination centre

Admit Card of the candidate. Transparent ballpoint pen – candidates should note that, earlier NTA used to provide the pens at the exam centre. However, this year, due to coronavirus outbreak, NTA has permitted students to carry their own ballpoint pen to the examination centre. It should, however, be transparent body simple pen. Government ID like Aadhar Card, Drivers License, etc. has to be carried by the candidates as instructed on the admit card An additional photograph to be passed on the attendance sheet – the invigilator would provide students sanitizer before the attendance sheet is handed over to the student to paste the picture. Also, the picture that was uploaded to the examination form should be the one that the student should carry. In case it is different, please ensure that it matches the uploaded image as far as possible. Candidates will be allowed to carry a 50 ml bottle of Personal hand sanitizer. Students would be allowed to carry the same inside the venue as well. Also, sanitizers would be provided at the venue for students at multiple points A transparent water bottle would also be allowed inside. Students must ensure that the water bottle is clear and does not have any labels on it.

JEE Main 2020: What is not allowed inside the examination centre

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. Even though candidates have been asked to download Aarogya Setu app, the phones would have to be left outside the examination centre. Rough Sheets would be provided at the examination centres and students are not allowed to carry them. Rough sheets would be placed at the computer by invigilators wearing gloves to ensure hygiene. Calculators, any electronic gadget like smart watches, Bluetooth devices, ear phones, etc. are not allowed inside the examination

Apart from this, JEE Main exam candidates are instructed to wear climate-appropriate clothes. Light coloured clothes are advisable along with open-toe sandals/slippers. Strict social distancing norms would be followed and students are advised to report at the time allotted to them to avoid over-crowding.

There have been demands from several students and parents to further postpone the entrance exams in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal 'Nishank' has appealed to the chief ministers of various states to support the students appearing for the exam.

"I appeal to chief ministers of all states that support our students in such unprecedented circumstances and make appropriate arrangements so the aspirants do not have to face any inconvenience. I also appeal to students to have faith in agencies behind conduct of the examination," the Education Minister said.

There has been a growing chorus for postponing JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

Several opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK President MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have also demanded that the exams be postponed.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

With barely days left for the JEE exams to start, the issue had escalated into a full blown political battle last week with ministers from six states -- Rajasthan and Punjab (Congress), West Bengal (Trinamool Congress), Jharkhand (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Maharashtra (Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena) -- seeking postponement of the exams "in a manner that achieved the twin objectives of ensuring that the academic year of the students is not wasted and their health and safety is not compromised".

They filed a petition in the SC to review its order of conducting JEE and NEET UG 2020 entrance tests during the novel coronavirus crises.

The crucial exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE-Main was originally scheduled to be held from April 7-11, but was postponed to July 18-23, the NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26. They were postponed again and are now scheduled in September.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

