IIM CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad issues exam day guidelines for candidates | Check dress code, other details

Around 2.31 lakh registered candidates will be appearing for IIM CAT 2021 exam.

IIM Ahmedabad issues guidelines for candidates, to be followed carefully on exam day

IIM CAT Exam 2021 Guidelines: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday (November 28, 2021). Around 2.31 lakh registered candidates will be appearing for IIM CAT 2021 exam. For male and female candidates appearing for the exam, IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed CAT 2021 dress code which has to be followed carefully on exam day.

Notably, IIM CAT 2021 Admit card was released on October 27. Candidates who have yet to download their CAT admit card 2021 can do so from the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

The IIM CAT exam will be conducted in three shifts -- 8:30 - 10:30 am, 12:30 - 2:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30 pm. The IIM CAT Exam 2021 results will be out in the second week of January, 2022.

IIM-A has decided to decrease the number of questions asked in the exam and the duration of the exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours, just like last year.

Those appearing for the exam should note that the exam is a computer-based test (CBT). The CAT 2021 question paper has three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Ability (QA).

IIM CAT 2021: Important dress code guidelines:

Candidates have to wear masks at all times as, without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall.

No bags are allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates should not wear any footwear with high heels or thick soles.

Candidates should opt for slippers or slip on shoes because they have very thin bottom soles.

IM Ahmedabad has only socks, cardigans, plain pullovers and sweaters that do not have pockets will be allowed inside the exam hall as part of the dress code for students.

Jeans, trousers, or pants, etc. should not have many pockets as they will not be allowed.

Garments worn by students having large buttons will not be allowed inside the CAT exam centre.

During the exam, candidates should not wear any kind of jewellery or metal accessory.

Any type of higher value thing should not be taken in the exam hall. Henna on the palm is not allowed as it will cause trouble in capturing the candidate’s biometric fingerprint.

Important instruction CAT 2021 candidates should remember:

Candidates should arrive at the testing centre at least 30 minutes before the gate closes. The reporting time has been specified on the admit card.

All candidates must download and print their admit cards on A4 paper from the official website as well as bring their original ID proof to the exam centre.

All candidates need to follow the covid guidelines i.e. to wear a mask, carry a sanitizer with them.

To answer each question, candidates will be given 40 minutes. PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 second extra for each session.

Some questions in the CAT 2021 papers will be multiple-choice type (MCQs) and the others will be non-MCQs.

Candidates are not allowed to use any electronic gadgets, mobile phones, watches, calculators, or goggles are also not allowed in the exam center. For any calculation, they can use the virtual calculators.

After answering the questions, candidates will have these options -- Save and Next; Clear Response and Mark for Review and Next.

Carefully read the instructions before starting to answer the paper.

