GTU Exams 2020: GTU, other college/university exams postponed in Gujarat

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

The Gujarat government has postponed GTU Exams. The Gujarat Technological University was scheduled to conduct exams from Thursday. Students had long been demanding the postponement of GTU exams amid the increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

"GTU and other college and university exams have been postponed as per Central government's instructions," Gujarat Education Minister Chudasama announced today.

Earlier the minister had said that the GTU had conducted an opinion poll on it's website on holding of examinations. He said around 54,000 students replied in affirmative as they wanted to move on, get the certificates for jobs or pursue higher education. Only 900 students opposed holding of examinations.

The GTU had given the students three options -- the classroom examinations which were supposed to begin on Thursday, online examinations, and special examinations to be held on improvement in coronavirus situation.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage