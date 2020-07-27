Delhi University opens ECA admissions under 14 categories. Check details

Image Source : PTI Delhi University opens ECA admissions under 14 categories

Students seeking admission for higher studies can now apply for admission under the extra-curricular activity (ECA) quota at Delhi University, as the window for ECA admissions will remain open from August 1 till August 31. All students should note that are 14 categories of activities.

Till last year, students were required to upload only three certificates as the admission also involved trials. However, from now, the applicants will be required to upload five certificates and the marks will be awarded on the basis of the best three ones.

The certificates have to be of the preceding three years (between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2020). Undated certificates will not be accepted.

While the registration deadline for merit-based admissions has been extended till August 31, for the entrance-based courses, the registration process ends on July 31 itself.

“Applicants who have already registered and now wish to apply under the ECA category can do so after paying the requisite additional fee of Rs 100. Applicants may register for a maximum of three categories. Those scoring 20 marks and above in uploaded certificates shall be eligible for the final merit list of admission on the basis of ECA. The marks will be awarded based on the sum of the total marks awarded in the three best certificates uploaded by the candidate,” stated a circular issued by the university on Sunday.

For students who want to edit and update documents, the university will be providing an edit option between the third week of August and the second week of September.

