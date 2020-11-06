BSEB 12th Exam Date Sheet 2021: Bihar board releases intermediate exam time table. Direct link

Bihar Class 12 exam date sheet 2020-21: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Intermediate board exam date sheet 2021 on its official website. The BSEB Intermediate or Class 12 exams will be conducted in the month of February 2021, as per the Bihar annual board exam schedule released by the state board. The BSEB 12th Board Exam 2021 will be held from February 2 to 13, 2021.
Candidates can check the BSEB 12th exam date 2021 for Science, Arts & commerce in the Bihar Board 12th Time Table 2021 on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12th board exam or BSEB intermediate exams from February 2 to February 13, 2021. Bihar Board 12th exam 2021 will be held in two shifts i.e 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
As per the Bihar Bord 12th date sheet 2021, the board will hold the Class 12 Practical exam from January 9 to 18, 2021. As per the new pattern, if any student fails in a compulsory subject in Class 12, then his/her additional subject marks will be considered instead of the compulsory subject so that they can get aggregate pass marks.
How to Download Bihar Board 12th Time Table 2021?
- Go to the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or click on the link provided above
- Click on the link referring to BSEB 12th time table 2021
- Bihar Board Class 12 time table will appear on the screen
- Students are suggested to download the Bihar Board Class 12 date sheet 2021 pdf
Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2021 Science
|BSEB 12th Exam Date 2021
|Subject
|February 2, 2021 (Tuesday)
|117- Physics
|February 3, 2021 (Wednesday)
|
121- Mathematics
|February 4, 2021 (Thursday)
|118- Chemistry
|February 5, 2021 (Friday)
|105- English
|February 6, 2021 (Saturday)
|119- Biology
|February 8, 2021 (Monday)
|106- Hindi
|February 9, 2021 (Tuesday)
|120- Agriculture
|February 10, 2021 (Wednesday)
|
107- Urdu, 108- Maithili, 109- Sanskrit, 110- Prakrit,
111- Magahi,
112- Bhojpuri, 113- Arabic, 114- Persian, 115- Pali,
116- Bangla
|February 11, 2021 (Thursday)
|
101- N.R.B. (Only in old pattern)
|February 12, 2021 (Friday)
|
102- M.B. Alt.Eng., 103- M.B. Urdu, 104- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern)
|February 13, 2021 (Saturday)
|
122- Computer Science, 123- Multi Media & Web. Tech.
Bihar Board 12th Time Table 2021 (Arts)
|
BSEB 12th Exam Date 2021
|Subject
|Shift 1 (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM )
|
Shift 2 (1:45 PM to 5:00 PM)
|February 2, 2021 (Tuesday)
|
322- Political Science
|February 3, 2021 (Wednesday)
|327- Mathematics
|323- Geography
|February 4, 2021 (Thursday)
|—
|305- English
|February 5, 2021 (Friday)
|—
|321- History
|February 6, 2021 (Saturday)
|—
|306- Hindi
|February 8, 2021 (Monday)
|—
|326- Economics
|February 9, 2021 (Tuesday)
|
324- Psychology
|February 10, 2021 (Wednesday)
|
|320- Philosophy
|February 11, 2021 (Thursday)
|301- N.R.B. (Only in old pattern)
|318- Music
|February 12, 2021 (Friday)
|
302- M.B. Alt.Eng.,
303- M.B. Urdu,
304- M.B.
Maithili
|February 13, 2021 (Saturday)
|317- Yoga & Phy. Edu., 328- Computer Science
329- Multi Media & Web. Tech.
|
319- Home Science
Bihar Board 12th Time Table 2021 (Commerce)
|
BSEB 12th Exam Date 2021
|Subject
|Shift 1 (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM )
|
Shift 2 (1:45 PM to 5:00 PM)
|February 5, 2021 (Friday)
|205- English
|—
|February 6, 2021 (Saturday)
|—
|—
|February 8, 2021 (Monday)
|206- Hindi
|—
|February 9, 2021 (Tuesday)
|217- Business Studies
|
218- Entrepreneurship
|February 10, 2021 (Wednesday)
|207- Urdu, 208- Maithili, 209- Sanskrit, 210- Prakrit,
211- Magahi,
212- Bhojpuri, 213- Arabic, 214- Persian, 215- Pali,
216- Bangla
|219- Economics
|February 11, 2021 (Thursday)
|201- N.R.B. (Only in old pattern)
|—
|February 12, 2021 (Friday)
|
202- M.B. Alt.Eng., 203- M.B. Urdu, 204- M.B.
Maithili
(Only in old pattern)
|February 13, 2021 (Saturday)
|221- Computer Science, 222- Multi Media & Web. Tech.
|
220- Accountancy