JEE Main, NEET exams will not be postponed, Centre confirms

This year's edition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) will not be postponed, the Government of India have confirmed. Secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development Amit Khare confirmed the decision to Bar & Bench. He said, "NEET 2020 will not be postponed. The Supreme Court has given a very clear order."

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of NEET and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) scheduled to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioners had urged the Apex Court to direct the Centre to cancel the NEET and JEE (Main) exams scheduled for September. It was also urged that the number of NEET and JEE examination centres across the country be increased, and that at least one centre be provided in one district of each state.

Earlier in the day. Dr. Subramaniam Swamy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to ask the Education ministry to postpone NEET, JEE Main 2020 examinations. In the letter, the Union Minister points out the Supreme Court''s decision is not binding to the government. He has earlier tweeted his intent of the same after students approached him and asked for assistance to get NEET, JEE Main 2020 postponed. He has urged that the exam be postponed till after Diwali.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage