Bihar NEET Counselling 2019: Registration for UGMAC, choice filing process opened again; Get Direct link

The registration, choice filling and editing process for NEET 2019 counselling, Undergraduate Medical Admission Committee (UGMAC), Bihar, has once again opened for the candidates those who failed to register earlier or had to edit their given information during the registration process. Candidates must know that the Bihar UGMAC 2019 registrations are being conducted only in online mode. The candidates will have to visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to register for the Bihar 2019 NEET counselling. They can also click on the direct link given below for the same.

Direct link for Bihar NEET Counselling 2019 registration

However, those who had correctly registered themselves in the initial registration process, which was conducted from July 15 to July 17 need not to register again. Also, the candidates who had completed their choice filling process and are satisfied with their preferences are not required to participate in the choice filling process again. Candidates will have to pay the registration fee in the online mode only by means of Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card with the final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate.

The last date for registration is July 29, till 12 Noon and the fee for the registration form of Bihar NEET counselling 2019 can be paid until 11.59 PM of the same date. Candidates can make changes in the main application form until 30th July 2019. A revised merit list for Bihar UGMAC 2019 considering the earlier as well as the fresh applications will be made available on the official website of the Board on August 1. The newly registered candidates can participate in the choice filling and editing process for the Government and Private Medical/Dental/AYUSH/B. V. Sc colleges of Bihar between August 2 and August 3. The final seat allotment result for Bihar NEET 2019 counselling will be published on August 5.