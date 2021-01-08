Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020 registration begins. Check details here

Image Source : PTI Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020 registration begins

Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: The registration process for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020 counselling will begin today on the official website -- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The eligible candidates can apply for the same online by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link given below, which will get activated as the registration process will begin.

Candidates should know that the online registration window, and provisions for choice filling for seat allotment and locking will be available till January 14. For BCECE 2020 counselling registration, candidates will have to upload documents including Class 10 admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats, caste certificates (if applicable), income certificates, copy of AADHAR card, BCECE application form and provisional allotment order.

Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020 process:

The BCECE counselling 2020 will be held in two rounds. The results of round 1 seat allotment will be announced on January 21. Candidates shortlisted in Bihar BCECE 2020 result are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The BCECE Counselling provides admissions to undergraduate agriculture, pharmacy and health science courses in participating institutions.

Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Important Dates

Events Dates Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment January 8 Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking January 14 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date January 21 Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round) January 21 Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) January 22-26 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date January 29 Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round) January 29 Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round) January 30 to February 1

